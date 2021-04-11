First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $417.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $390.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.54. The company has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.56 and a twelve month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

