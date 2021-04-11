First Hawaiian Bank Has $7.06 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $187.89 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.86. The company has a market capitalization of $341.07 billion, a PE ratio of -118.17, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

