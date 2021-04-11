First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,979 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,137,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $266.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.62 and a 200 day moving average of $228.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.34 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

