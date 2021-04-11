First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 152.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,625 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

