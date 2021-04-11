First Hawaiian Bank Sells 11,530 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $238.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

