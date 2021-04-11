First Hawaiian Bank Sells 24,441 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,441 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

