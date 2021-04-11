First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,516 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,316 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

