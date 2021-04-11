First Hawaiian Bank Sells 480 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 129.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 243.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $214.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

