First Hawaiian Bank Sells 7,365 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $50,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,667,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock opened at $144.02 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $144.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.