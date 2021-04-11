First Hawaiian Bank Sells 763 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after buying an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after buying an additional 565,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 10,701.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,415,000 after buying an additional 536,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $175.44 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $176.33. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.00 and its 200 day moving average is $139.54.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $164.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

