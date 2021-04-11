First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Connie Lillico Sells 2,333 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$51,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,453,000.

Connie Lillico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00.

TSE FR traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.67. The company had a trading volume of 907,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,100. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$9.32 and a 52 week high of C$30.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

