First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,706 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.15% of First Merchants worth $104,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

