First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.73% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTHI opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

