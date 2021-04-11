First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 110.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 4.67% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.