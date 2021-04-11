FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187,660 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of FirstEnergy worth $47,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $46.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

