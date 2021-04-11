Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,330,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,333,000 after buying an additional 839,885 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 304,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,253,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 70,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FPRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of FPRX opened at $37.94 on Friday. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($0.71) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

