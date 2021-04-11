Flashstake Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (FLASH)

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Flashstake has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Flashstake coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001118 BTC on major exchanges. Flashstake has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $58,304.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00054878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020482 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00045759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00083475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.36 or 0.00613169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00040768 BTC.

Flashstake Coin Profile

Flashstake (FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Flashstake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flashstake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flashstake using one of the exchanges listed above.

