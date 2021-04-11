Flex LNG’s (FLNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Danske cut shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of FLNG opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $495.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Flex LNG has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,586,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Flex LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Flex LNG by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,849,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 709,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Flex LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

