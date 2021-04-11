FLO Trading 17.4% Lower This Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $15.08 million and approximately $83,714.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

