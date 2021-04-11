Flow (Dapper Labs) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40.73 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for about $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market capitalization of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00087785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.60 or 0.00611779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00034931 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

FLOW is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

