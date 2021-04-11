Flow Hits One Day Trading Volume of $65.75 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $33.59 or 0.00055934 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $65.75 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00068917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00299932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.13 or 0.00732892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,085.88 or 1.00053017 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.42 or 0.00801648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00018349 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

