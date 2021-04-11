FlypMe Price Tops $0.0205 on Major Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $360,969.10 and approximately $984.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00056073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00085877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.00620800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00042136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00034821 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

