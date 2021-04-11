FOAM Price Tops $0.0730 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. FOAM has a market cap of $22.91 million and approximately $547,024.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00056282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00083845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.53 or 0.00614590 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00042546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00032499 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,841,843 coins. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.