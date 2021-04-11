FortKnoxster (FKX) Market Cap Hits $7.72 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 27.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 174.3% higher against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00054537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00081607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.09 or 0.00612777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00038819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00032014 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FKX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.