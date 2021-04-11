Fortuna (FOTA) Market Cap Tops $442,385.47

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Fortuna has a total market cap of $442,385.47 and $523.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Fortuna coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna (FOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

