Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 16,248 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.51 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

