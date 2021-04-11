Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 57,001 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 113.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,001 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $66.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

