Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,705,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,237.87.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,450.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,337.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,067.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

