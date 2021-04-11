Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in IQVIA by 30.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 111.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $6,674,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $207.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $207.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

