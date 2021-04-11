Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 112.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $928,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $214.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $214.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

