Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,105 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,758,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $380.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.98. The company has a market cap of $377.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,220 shares of company stock worth $249,649,372. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

