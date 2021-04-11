Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,685 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,779,966 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.