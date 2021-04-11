Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 711,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,338,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 4.8% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Select Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

DVY stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $116.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

