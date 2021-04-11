Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 843.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 195,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $479,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.