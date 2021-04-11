Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,597 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,250 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,001,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,256,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,943,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 82,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 163,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

