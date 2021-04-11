Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 391.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.92 and a 12-month high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

