Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.42 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,581 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 0.8% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $13,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,006,000 after purchasing an additional 934,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,965,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 271,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $105.00 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.