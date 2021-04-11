Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 230.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $412.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.29 and its 200-day moving average is $370.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.29 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

