Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 278.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,468 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.6% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $566,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $745,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $94.45 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $60.76 and a 1 year high of $94.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52.

