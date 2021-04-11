Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.36 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter.

IYE stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

