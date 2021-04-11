Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $12.09 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 233,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 785,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 100,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $51.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

