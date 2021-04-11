Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.