Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.30 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15.

