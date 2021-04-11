Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 51,807 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.26 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $74.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.34.

