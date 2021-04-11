Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,307,564 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 3,834.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,307,564 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF accounts for 1.5% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $25,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.