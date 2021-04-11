Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 24,805 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,805 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF opened at $59.01 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

