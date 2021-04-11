Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 125,764 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01.

