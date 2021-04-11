Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VEA opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $50.56.

