Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 38,194 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,194 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

QUAL opened at $126.04 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average is $113.70.

