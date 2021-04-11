Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $125.36 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average of $126.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.